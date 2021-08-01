Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim claimed a historic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 with a jump of 2.37. The world champion added the Olympic title to his achievements comfortable finals run with a winning jump of 2.36m splitting the gold medal with Italian jumper Gianmarco Tamberi.



Barshim had previously claimed a bronze medal at London 2012, silver at Rio 2016, and now has Olympic gold to his medal haul.



It's the second gold medal for Qatar in as many days following the success of weightlifter Fares Ibrahim.



More to follow.