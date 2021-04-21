العربية
Tokyo Olympics release football group stage matchups

The Tokyo Olympics have released the football group stages for the men's and women's football, leading up to the delayed 2020 games this summer. 

The group stages for the men's games are as follows:

 

The men's competition will consist of sixteen teams split up four by four per group. The women's group stages will be a continuation of the men's groups, meaning rather than starting with Group A, the first group, which sees hosts Japan, will be group F and two more groups follow, concluding a 12 team group split into three groups.

The women's group stages are as follows: 

The Tokyo games are set to commence on July 27th and will conclude on the 8th of August, 2021.

