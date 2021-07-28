Titmus wins Olympic 200m freestyle gold, Ledecky fifth

Titmus hit the wall in a new Olympic record time of 1:53.50, with Ledecky relegated to fifth.
Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey took the silver (1:53.92) with Canada's Penny Oleksiak third (1:54.70).
Hungary's Milak wins men's Olympic 200m butterfly gold
Hungarian world record holder Kristof Milak powered to the Olympic men's 200m butterfly gold medal on Wednesday, touching more than two seconds clear of his nearest rival.
The 21-year-old, who beat Michael Phelps's world record in 2019, hit the wall in a new Olympic record time of 1min 51.25sec ahead of Japan's Tomoru Honda (1:53.73) and Italy's Federico Burdisso (1:54.45).
Britain win men's Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay gold
Britain stormed to victory in the men's Olympic 4x200m relay on Wednesday, narrowly missing the world record.
Led off by Tom Dean and brought home by Duncan Scott, they touched in 6min 58.58sec, just outside the 6:58.55 global mark held by the United States.
Russia were second in 7:01.81, with Australia claiming bronze in 7:01.84. The United States were fourth.
