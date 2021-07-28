Titmus wins Olympic 200m freestyle gold, Ledecky fifth

Titmus hit the wall in a new Olympic record time of 1:53.50, with Ledecky relegated to fifth.



Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey took the silver (1:53.92) with Canada's Penny Oleksiak third (1:54.70).

Hungary's Milak wins men's Olympic 200m butterfly gold



Hungarian world record holder Kristof Milak powered to the Olympic men's 200m butterfly gold medal on Wednesday, touching more than two seconds clear of his nearest rival.





The 21-year-old, who beat Michael Phelps's world record in 2019, hit the wall in a new Olympic record time of 1min 51.25sec ahead of Japan's Tomoru Honda (1:53.73) and Italy's Federico Burdisso (1:54.45).