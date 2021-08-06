العربية
English
Tokyo 2020
Olympics

Thompson-Herah wins third Tokyo Olympics gold as Jamaica take relay

By

Elaine Thompson-Herah won her third Olympic gold of the Tokyo Games as Jamaica romped home in the women's 4x100 metres relay on Friday, timing a national record of 41.02sec.

AFP

 

Thompson-Herah -- who achieved the sprint 'double double' -- ran the second leg, opening up a sizeable gap on their opponents.
 
The United States took silver (41.45sec) and Britain the bronze (41.88sec).
Olympics Tokyo 2020
Previous Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins Olympic women's 400m g
Read
Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins Olympic women's 400m gold
Next Italy win first ever Olympic men's 4x100 metres re
Read
Italy win first ever Olympic men's 4x100 metres relay title

Latest Stories

>