Thompson-Herah wins third Tokyo Olympics gold as Jamaica take relay By AFP August 6, 2021 16:25 Elaine Thompson-Herah won her third Olympic gold of the Tokyo Games as Jamaica romped home in the women's 4x100 metres relay on Friday, timing a national record of 41.02sec. AFP Thompson-Herah -- who achieved the sprint 'double double' -- ran the second leg, opening up a sizeable gap on their opponents. The United States took silver (41.45sec) and Britain the bronze (41.88sec).