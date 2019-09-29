English
Sidorova wins women's pole vault world title

Anzhelika Sidorova competing as a Neutral Athlete has taken the women's pole vault gold at the World Athletics Championships

Anzhelika Sidorova won the women's pole vault world title at the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Sunday.

The 28-year-old -- competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete due to the IAAF ban on Russia over the doping scandal -- won with a vault of 4.95 metres.

America's Sandi Morris added to her growing collection of silver medals -- she was second in the 2017 world championships and at the 2016 Olympics -- with a vault of 4.90m. Greece's Olympic champion  Katerina Stefanidi filled third spot also having gone over at 4.85m.
 

