Refugee Olympic team official tests positive, Tokyo arrival delayed

The Refugee Olympic team's arrival in Tokyo was delayed after an official tested positive for Covid-19 in Doha, the IOC announced on Wednesday.

Tests on 26 of the 29 displaced athletes participating at the Games and 11 officials were conducted before their flight to Tokyo after a welcome event in the Qatari capital.

Whilst all the athletes were negative, one official, who was single-vaccinated, was positive, forcing the team to delay its departure.

"A follow-up test confirmed the result, while the tests of all other members of the team (athletes and officials) returned negative," an IOC statement reported.

"The official, who was immediately isolated by Qatari Public Authorities, is considered asymptomatic and doing well," it added.

The team will continue their training in Doha while being tested daily.

"The IOC, in cooperation with the Qatar Olympic Committee, is supporting the team and evaluating the situation. The next steps will be communicated once they are decided," the IOC said.

Three of the Refugee team not in Doha are making their way direct to the Games from their respective training camps.

Two of the trio, Ahmad Alikaj (judo) and Abdullah Sediqi (taekwondo), are due to arrive in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The team is made up of displaced athletes living in 14 countries around the world.

Some 56 athletes were supported by IOC scholarships, of which 29 were chosen to compete in Japan. The selection criteria was based on sporting performance and their refugee status being confirmed by the UN Refugee Agency.

The delayed 2020 Olympics is due to start on July 23.

