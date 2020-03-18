English
No 'ideal' solution for virus-threatened Tokyo Olympics - IOC

The IOC has admitted that the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo is not ideal as coronavirus sweeps the globe

The International Olympic Committee acknowledged Wednesday there was no "ideal" solution to staging this summer's Tokyo Olympics as the deadly coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

"This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions," an IOC spokesperson said after criticism from top athletes that they were being forced to take health risks should the July 24-August 9 Games go ahead as scheduled during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least negative impact for the athletes while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes' health.

