Germany break world record in Olympic women's team pursuit

Germany smashed the women's team pursuit world record in the Olympics qualifying competition on Monday, crossing the line in a time of 4min 07.307sec.

The German quartet of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kroeger beat the previous mark of 4:10.236 set by the British women's team at the 2016 Rio Games by nearly three seconds.

Britain, led by Laura Kenny, won gold in the women's team pursuit in Rio and in London four years earlier while Germany is looking to claim their first-ever Olympic medal in the event.

The team finished third in last year's world championships. Britain, the United States, Australia and Canada are also expected to challenge for the gold medal.

The team pursuit is the most prestigious event of the track programme, pitting teams of four against each other over 16 laps, with the time taken after the third rider crosses the line.

The four teams with the fastest qualifying times will battle for a spot in the gold medal race on Tuesday.

