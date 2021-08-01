العربية
China's Gong Lijiao wins women's Olympic shot put

China's Gong Lijiao lived up to her pre-Olympic form by winning gold in the women's shot put on Sunday.

Gong managed a personal best of 20.58 metres on her sixth and final attempt, having led the competition from her opening effort of 19.95m.

American Raven Saunders took silver with 19.79m, while New Zealand veteran Valerie Adams, in her fifth Olympics, was left delighted as she claimed bronze (19.62) to go with golds in 2008 and 2012, and silver in 2016.

