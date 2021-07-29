العربية
English
Tokyo 2020
Olympics

China win women's Olympic 4x200m freestyle in world record time

By

China's women stunned the field to smash the world record and win the Olympic 4x200m relay title in a major upset Thursday.

AFP

The team of Yang Junxuan, Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie and Tang Muhan touched in 7mins 40.33 seconds ahead of the United States (7:40.73) and Australia (7:41.29).

All three teams were under the previous world time of 7:41.50 set by Australia at the 2019 world championships.

swimming Tokyo 2020 record
Previous American Finke wins inaugural Olympic men's 800m g
Read
American Finke wins inaugural Olympic men's 800m gold
Next World pole vault champion Kendricks out of Olympic
Read
World pole vault champion Kendricks out of Olympics after Covid positive

Latest Stories

>