Brazil Seal Place at Tokyo 2020

Defending Champions Brazil have booked their place at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo following a resounding 3-0 win over already-qualified Argentina.

André Jardine’s side made light work of their rivals as Herta Berlin striker Matheus Cunha scored twice. The Selacao needed a win over Argentina, who had earlier sealed top spot and a place at Tokyo 2020 with a 2-1 win over Colombia.

Brazil will be making their 14th appearance at the Olympics and will be joined by the likes of France, Germany Egypt and Australia. The men’s football tournament at the 2020 Olympics is set to take place from the 23rd of July to the 8th of August.

