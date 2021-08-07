Beach Volleyball - Qatar win bronze August 7, 2021 03:58 All over in the men's beach volleyball semi-final, where Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan have seen off their Latvian opponents 21-12, 21-18 in straight sets to clinch bronze. REUTERS Olympics Tokyo 2020 Previous Tokyo 2020 - Day 15 at the Games Read Next Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins women's marathon Ol Read Latest Stories August 7, 2021 06:00 Jepchirchir wins women's marathon Olympic title August 7, 2021 03:58 Beach Volleyball - Qatar win bronze August 6, 2021 22:04 Tokyo 2020 - Day 15 at the Games August 6, 2021 17:07 Canada beat Sweden on penalties to win Olympic August 6, 2021 16:28 Italy win first ever Olympic men's 4x100 metres August 6, 2021 16:25 Thompson-Herah wins third Tokyo Olympics gold August 6, 2021 16:21 Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins Olympic women's 400m August 6, 2021 16:17 Kipyegon retains 1500m title August 6, 2021 13:22 Italian 'Rocky'fan Palmisano lands 20km walk August 6, 2021 13:17 Mexico sweep past Japan for Olympic men's football