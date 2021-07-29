American Finke wins inaugural Olympic men's 800m gold

Paltrinieri led virtually from the start before Finke hauled him in over the final 50m to touch in 7min 41.87sec.



The Italian was second in 7:42.11, with Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk third in 7:42.33.



"I just wanted to get my hand on the wall. I'm so happy I could switch into another gear," said Finke.



"It means a lot. Coming into this there was a lot of doubt around American distance so I'm happy to get a medal on board for the team. I'm just really excited."



Paltrinieri was the top seed, with the fastest lifetime best of the group. He was also the only swimmer in Tokyo to have broken 7:40 in the event.



He went out fast and had a body-length lead after 100m, stretching his advantage as the race progressed.



But he tired in the final 100m, with Finke finding a late burst of speed to overtake him in the dying stages.

Australia's Stubblety-Cook wins men's Olympic 200m breaststroke gold



Australia's Zac Stubblety-Cook swam a blistering race to claim the men's 200m breaststroke gold medal on Thursday in a new Olympic record time of 2min 06.38sec.



Arno Kamminga went out hard but was overpowered by Stubblety-Cook in the final 50m with the Dutch ace second in 2:07.01. Finland's Matti Mattsson was third in 2:07.13.





World record holder and two-time world champion Anton Chupkov could only manage fourth, capping an unhappy Games for the Russian, who missed out on making the 100m breaststroke final.



Reigning Olympic champion Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan failed to make the final.



"It's an honour. I'm just lost for words right now and it's still sinking in," said the Australian winner.



"That was an experienced field but as I stepped through the heat and semi it was quite exciting to know that I had a little bit more to give. I was happy enough just to be here."



Stubblety-Cook recorded the second-fastest time ever last month at the Australian trials to signal his intent and he timed his race perfectly.



China's Zhang Yufei wins women's Olympic 200m butterfly gold



China's Zhang Yufei proved untouchable in the women's Olymic 200m butterfly final Thursday, blasting to the gold medal in the third fastest time ever.



The 23-year-old has been in red-hot form this year and hit the wall in a new Olympic record time of 2mins 03.86sec ahead of American Regan Smith (2:05.30) and team-mate Hali Flickinger (2:06.65).