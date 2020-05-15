Coronavirus: NRL announces fixtures for return

The NRL released the fixtures for rounds three and four ahead of the 2020 season restart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

May 28 is set to see the return of the competition, which was postponed through two rounds on March 23 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels will kick-off the league's return on May 28, behind closed doors.

Venues for the third and fourth rounds are still be confirmed, while acting NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said the full season schedule will be released next week.

"After a period of uncertainty and unprecedented co-operation by a wide range of stakeholders, we are proud and excited to announce rounds three and four of the Telstra NRL Premiership," Abdo.

"These rounds provide our fans and partners with on-field rivalry and blockbuster entertainment. Combined with the proposed rule changes, the 2020 season will be faster and more unpredictable than ever before."

The Eels, Broncos, Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers were the only teams to have won their opening two games before the NRL's postponement.

Round Three:

Brisbane Broncos v Parramatta Eels (May 28)

North Queensland Cowboys v Gold Coast Titans (May 29)

Sydney Roosters v South Sydney Rabbitohs (May 29)

New Zealand Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons (May 30)

Cronulla Sharks v Wests Tigers (May 30)

Melbourne Storm v Canberra Raiders (May 30)

Penrith Panthers v Newcastle Knights (May 31)

Manly Sea Eagles v Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (May 31)

Round Four:

Brisbane Broncos v Sydney Roosters (June 4)

Penrith Panthers v New Zealand Warriors (June 5)

Melbourne Storm v South Sydney Rabbitohs (June 5)

Parramatta Eels v Manly Sea Eagles (June 6)

North Queensland Cowboys v Cronulla Sharks (June 6)

Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights (June 7)

Gold Coast Titans v Wests Tigers (June 7)

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs v St George Illawarra Dragons (June 8)