Terry to Bournemouth? Talk builds as Aston Villa appoint Shakespeare as assistant coach

Aston Villa have named Craig Shakespeare as their new assistant head coach in a move that will prompt further questions about the future of John Terry.

The former Chelsea captain, who has been assistant to boss Dean Smith at Villa since October 2018, has been linked with the vacant manager job at relegated Bournemouth.

While Terry's future remains unclear, Villa have secured proven Premier League experience in Shakespeare, who was assistant to Claudio Ranieri when Leicester City won the title in 2015-16 before taking over as manager between February and October 2017.

"I was keen to add some additional Premier League know-how onto my coaching team and Craig certainly has that in abundance," Smith said via Villa's website.

"He's a vastly experienced coach who will add another dimension to our team. I've known Craig for many years since our Walsall playing days and I'm really looking forward to working with him."

Villa secured Premier League survival on the final day of 2019-20, a 1-1 draw with West Ham seeing them finish a point above 18th-place Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe left the Cherries by mutual consent shortly after the season concluded and they are yet to name a replacement.

While Terry has been linked with a move to the south coast for what would be his first manager role, recent reports suggest Howe's assistant Jason Tindall is the preferred candidate.