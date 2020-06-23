Middlesbrough sack Woodgate and appoint Warnock

Middlesbrough have sacked Jonathan Woodgate and replaced him as head coach with Neil Warnock.

Woodgate was dismissed early on Tuesday, with former Cardiff City boss Warnock taking charge with immediate effect.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Jonathan for all his work in the role of head coach," the club confirmed via a brief statement.

Boro are 21st in the Championship table with just eight matches remaining and only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

They lost 3-0 at home to Swansea City last Saturday in their first match since the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of the season in March.

Woodgate, who finished his playing career at the Riverside Stadium, was only appointed head coach last June.

Warnock left Cardiff last November, having taken the Bluebirds to the Premier League in 2018 but failed to prevent them being relegated back to the second tier last season.

The 71-year-old's first match in charge will be away to Stoke City on Saturday.