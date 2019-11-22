Fulham 2-1 QPR: Kamara double sends Cottagers fourth

Aboubakar Kamara scored both goals as Fulham won 2-1 at home to west London rivals Queens Park Rangers to move up to fourth in the Championship table.

Scott Parker's side had to come from behind at Craven Cottage after Jordan Hugill scored from close range in just the third minute of Friday's derby clash.

Tim Ream almost scored an own goal to make it 2-0 to QPR, his attempted clearance coming back off the post, before Kamara headed in Denis Odoi's cross to equalise.

Kamara proved a more-than-capable deputy for Fulham's absent striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, the league's top scorer, by netting the winner in the 64th minute.