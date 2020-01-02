Championship Review: Rooney inspires Derby on debut

Wayne Rooney inspired Derby County to a 2-1 win over Barnsley on his debut for the Championship club.

The 34-year-old, who is England and Manchester United's record goalscorer, made his long-awaited maiden outing for the Rams having agreed to join as a player-coach back in August.

Phillip Cocu's side were evidently buoyed by Rooney's presence as the five-time Premier League winner pulled the strings at Pride Park.

Rooney laid on the opener for Jack Marriott on the stroke of half-time, delivering a fine free-kick from the left that only needed a helping touch in the right direction.

Substitute Elliot Simoes levelled for struggling Barnsley five minutes into the second half but Rooney was involved again as Derby reclaimed the lead.

His cross-field pass found Andre Wisdom, who then picked out Martyn Waghorn to sweep home the winner.

It was Derby's second win on the bounce, with Cocu's men having overcome a Charlton Athletic side who endured mixed fortunes on Thursday.

Having earlier been taken over by East Street Investments, bringing an end to the controversial reign of Roland Duchatelet, the Addicks fell to a 1-0 loss against Swansea City.

Yan Dhanda's 14th-minute goal settled matters as the Swans climbed to sixth in a fiercely competitive table.