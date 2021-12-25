Walker's triple-double propels Knicks to Christmas NBA win December 25, 2021 22:23 1:47 min Kemba Walker's resurgence continued Saturday as he became the first New York Knick to post a triple-double on Christmas Day to lead the way in a 101-87 NBA victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Highlights Atlanta Hawks NBA New York Knicks -Latest Videos 1:47 min NBA: New York Knick 101 - 87 Atlanta Hawks 5:30 min Liverpool 3-3 Leicester City (5-4 pens) 3:28 min Report: Athletic 1-2 Real Madrid 3:38 min Report: Lorient 1-1 PSG 5:35 min Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly 2:22 min Highlights: Sevilla 1-1 Barcelona 5:36 min Highlights: Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland 2:58 min Real Madrid 0 Cadiz 0 - Highlights 6:37 min Tottenham 2 Liverpool 2 - Highlights 5:31 min Newcastle 0 Manchester City 4 - Highlights