beIN SPORTS, the global sports channel and the official broadcaster of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), will broadcast the NBA Paris Game 2020 this Friday between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks live from the AccorHotels Arena on its Free to Air channel for millions of fans in the region. beIN SPORTS is the presenting partner and official broadcaster for the historic game.

The NBA Paris Game 2020 Presented by beIN SPORTS will mark the Milwaukee Bucks’ first ever game in France, while the Hornets will be playing their second game in Paris, having played a preseason game in the French capital in 1994 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Bucks, who hold the best record in the Eastern conference with 39 wins and 6 losses, currently feature players such as three-time NBA All-Star and 2019 Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and 2019 NBA All-Star Khris Middleton.

In addition to the on-court action, The NBA Paris Game 2020 Presented by beIN SPORTS will feature a variety of interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA basketball programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Paris.

Yousef Al-Obaidly, CEO of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said: “beIN SPORTS is a passionate partner of the NBA around the world, producing exceptional coverage to allow sports and entertainment fans to follow the best of American basketball every day on our channels. We are delighted to present this exceptional event alongside the NBA and welcome the prestigious competition to France, and so the historic fixture will be on our Free to Air channel as well as beIN SPORTS HD8 and HD13 so that fans across the Middle East & North Africa can enjoy it too.”

The NBA Paris Game 2020 Presented by beIN SPORTS begins on Friday January 24, 2020 at 23:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN SPORTS’ Free to Air channel and beIN SPORTS HD13 for English as well as beIN SPORTS HD8 for Arabic.

Mr Al-Obaidly added: “This is a unique opportunity for beIN SPORTS as the presenting partner and official broadcaster, and we’re excited to make history with the NBA in France as we continue our mission to become the leading sports and entertainment network in the world.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said: “Our NBA Paris Game will showcase the continued global growth of basketball in one of the world’s greatest cities. With France leading a record number of players from Europe in the league, we look forward to bringing together basketball fans from across the continent for the NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris.”

beIN entertains and operates in 43 countries globally, including 24 countries across the MENA region. With broadcast on satellite in 4K and Full HD, the beIN experience is also available on mobile, tablet, computer and other home devices through beIN CONNECT.

