The lowly Chicago Bulls overturned a 21-point deficit to upstage the San Antonio Spurs 98-93 in NBA action on Saturday.

Chicago – the second worst team in the Eastern Conference – defied the odds to stun the Spurs, having trailed by double-digits at half-time.

The Bulls did not have their top scorer Zach LaVine, who sat out with an ankle injury, but Kris Dunn filled in just fine.

Dunn led Chicago with 24 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Lauri Markkanen was just behind him with 23 of his own.

LaMarcus Aldridge's 29-point effort led all scorers, but DeMar DeRozan was inefficient, scoring 21 points on 23 shots.

The Bulls snapped the Spurs' four-game winning streak and ended their own three-game drought.

Harden posts another triple-double

Houston Rockets star James Harden recorded his second consecutive triple-double and had 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 105-97 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Paul George scored 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting in the Oklahoma Thunder's 110-104 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had 28 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in a 107-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James (24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) and Lonzo Ball (16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds) became the first Los Angeles Lakers team-mates to tally triple-doubles in the same game since 1982 in a 128-100 rout of the Charlotte Hornets.

Holiday, Covington endure games to forget

Justin Holiday scored eight points on one-of-12 shooting in a Bulls victory.

Robert Covington scored four points on one-of-eight shooting in a Timberwolves loss.

LeBron with the slam!

James dunked the ball with authority in the Lakers' victory over the Hornets.

Saturday's results

Orlando Magic 96-89 Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers 128-100 Charlotte Hornets

Detroit Pistons 113-104 Boston Celtics

Houston Rockets 105-97 Memphis Grizzlies

Chicago Bulls 98-93 San Antonio Spurs

Phoenix Suns 107-99 Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104 Los Angeles Clippers

Raptors at Nuggets

These two teams are at the top of their respective conferences, and the Denver Nuggets took home the win in the teams' last meeting. Gary Harris and Paul Millsap are two key players who are recovering from injuries, but the Nuggets have remained competitive. The Toronto Raptors are looking as strong as ever and just beat the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena without Kawhi Leonard, so their confidence is sky high. This meeting between Toronto and Denver could yield a result that's very different from the outcome of their last encounter.