Nightly Notable | Jayson Tatum: Jan. 11 January 12, 2020 09:05 2:02 min Jayson Tatum scores a season high 41 points as the Celtics get the win over the Pelicans . NBA -Latest Videos 0:38 min Solskjaer delighted with Rashford after United thu 1:12 min Jose happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat 1:03 min It means nothing to me 2:02 min Nightly Notable | Jayson Tatum: Jan. 11 1:36 min GAME RECAP: Bucks 122, Trail Blazers 101 2:01 min GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 111, Nuggets 103 1:36 min GAME RECAP: Lakers 125, Thunder 110 1:41 min GAME RECAP: Mavericks 109, 76ers 91 1:40 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 140, Pelicans 105 2:04 min GAME RECAP: Rockets 139, Timberwolves 109