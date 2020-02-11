The Los Angeles Lakers were dominant in the NBA on Monday, while the Toronto Raptors' winning streak continued.

Anthony Davis' double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds helped the Lakers cruise past the Phoenix Suns 125-100.

Rajon Rondo starred with 23 points on nine-of-13 shooting, while LeBron James had 17 points for the victors.

The Raptors' franchise-record winning run reached 15 with a 137-126 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kyle Lowry finished with a double-double of 27 points and 11 assists, while OG Anunoby (25 points and 12 rebounds) also had a double-double.

D'Angelo Russell made his debut for the Timberwolves, contributing 22 points in 32 minutes.

Bucks roll on, Murray leads Nuggets

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed due to the birth of his son, the Milwaukee Bucks eased past the Sacramento Kings 123-111.

Khris Middleton (28 points and 11 rebounds) and Eric Bledsoe (28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists) led the Bucks.

Jamal Murray had 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter of the Denver Nuggets' 127-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Miami Heat overcame the Golden State Warriors 113-101 as Jimmy Butler finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Jackson struggles

Reggie Jackson went two-of-11 from the field in the Detroit Pistons' 87-76 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Warriors pay tribute to Iguodala

The Warriors paid tribute to Andre Iguodala, who won three championships with the team, and faced Golden State with the Heat on Monday. He had two points, five rebounds and two assists off the bench.

Monday's results

Charlotte Hornets 87-76 Detroit Pistons

Brooklyn Nets 106-105 Indiana Pacers

Orlando Magic 135-126 Atlanta Hawks

Toronto Raptors 137-126 Minnesota Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks 123-111 Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz 123-119 Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets 127-120 San Antonio Spurs

Miami Heat 113-101 Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers 125-100 Phoenix Suns

Celtics at Rockets

The Boston Celtics (37-15) are riding a seven-game winning streak ahead of visiting the Houston Rockets (33-20) on Tuesday.