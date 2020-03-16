Gobert wishes he'd taken coronavirus more seriously By beIN SPORTS March 16, 2020 15:46 1:39 min Rudy Gobert makes a personal message to fans alongside Damian Lillard, Victor Oladipo, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell. Interviews NBA -Latest Videos 23:41 min News Summary 1:39 min "I wish I had taken this thing more seriously." 0:30 min Subscribe Now for Our Super Early Bird Offer 4:45 min Odion Igalho - Dreams Can Come True 23:56 min News Summary 0:30 min BREAKING NEWS - The Masters postponed 0:30 min English Premier League suspended until April 3 0:30 min French football suspended 'until further notice' 4:07 min Olympiacos 1 Wolverhampton 1 4:03 min Rangers 1 Bayer Leverkusen 3