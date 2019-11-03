GAME RECAP: Thunder 115, Pelicans 104 By beIN SPORTS November 3, 2019 05:47 1:47 min Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 23 points and grabs 8 rebounds as the Thunder beat the Pelicans 115-104. NBA -Latest Videos 4:03 min Report: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis 3:56 min Report: Torino 0-1 Juventus 4:55 min Ligue 1: Toulouse 2-3 Lyon 3:29 min Olympique Marseille 2-1 Lille 3:35 min Watford 1-2 Chelsea: Blues go third 4:22 min Report: Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid 3:47 min Report: Bologna 1-2 Inter 3:48 min Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Wolfsburg 4:33 min Report: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool 4:30 min Roma 2-1 Napoli