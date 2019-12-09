GAME RECAP: Thunder 108, Trail Blazers 96 By beIN SPORTS December 9, 2019 07:50 1:30 min Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder scores 21 a piece, Chris Paul adds 20 as the Thunder top Portland, 108-96. NBA -Latest Videos 1:30 min GAME RECAP: Thunder 108, Trail Blazers 96 1:31 min GAME RECAP: Lakers 142, Timberwolves 125 1:44 min GAME RECAP: Heat 110, Bulls 105 1:43 min GAME RECAP: Kings 110, Mavericks 106 1:46 min GAME RECAP: Clippers 135, Wizards 119 1:32 min GAME RECAP: Sixers 110, Raptors 104 1:16 min GAME RECAP: Hawks 122, Hornets 107 1:46 min GAME RECAP: Nets 105, Nuggets 102 3:45 min Osasuna 1 Sevilla 1 4:05 min Marseille make it six in a row against Bordeaux