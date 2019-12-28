GAME RECAP: Thunder 104, Hornets 102 December 28, 2019 06:07 1:32 min Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 27 points as the Thunder get the win in overtime, 104-102. NBA Oklahoma city thunder Charlotte Hornets -Latest Videos 0:45 min La Liga legends reveal their best team-mates 0:34 min Wolves in the pack chasing Champions League places 2:03 min Nightly Notable: Jaylen Brown | Dec. 27 1:30 min GAME RECAP: Warriors 105, Suns 96 1:27 min Bucks cruise without Giannis 2:08 min The greatest sport moments of the 2010's 1:27 min GAME RECAP: Bucks 112, Hawks 86 1:32 min GAME RECAP: Thunder 104, Hornets 102 1:52 min GAME RECAP: Heat 113, Pacers 112 1:36 min GAME RECAP: Magic 98, 76ers 97