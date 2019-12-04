GAME RECAP: Spurs 135, Rockets 133 December 4, 2019 07:56 3:08 min Lonnie Walker IV scores 28 points and grabs 4 rebounds as the Spurs win 135-133. NBA -Latest Videos 4:38 min Man City bounce back to thrash Burnley 3:08 min Villas-Boas' Marseille close gap on leaders PSG 1:06 min Dele not as mature as Lampard was...yet - Mourinho 0:32 min Terry will get a good reception - Lampard 0:25 min Man United sack rumours are blatant lies 0:49 min Klopp gets his Liverpool cup games mixed up 0:46 min Lampard gives update on Abraham 0:42 min We need to get the fans excited - Ljungberg 0:46 min Muller delighted to receive Medal of Honour 0:33 min PSG must be patient over captain Silva's contract