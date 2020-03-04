GAME RECAP: Spurs 104, Hornets 103 By beIN SPORTS March 4, 2020 06:52 1:31 min Dejounte Murray pushes the Spurs edging the Hornets scoring 21 points with six assists and five rebounds, 104-103. NBA -Latest Videos 3:22 min GAME RECAP: Nets 129, Celtics 120 1:11 min GAME RECAP: Kings 133, Wizards 126 2:13 min GAME RECAP: Lakers 120, Sixers 107 1:33 min GAME RECAP: Raptors 123, Suns 114 1:24 min GAME RECAP: Warriors 116, Nuggets 100 1:28 min GAME RECAP: Clippers 109, Thunder 94 2:19 min GAME RECAP: Timberwolves 139, Pelicans 134 1:31 min GAME RECAP: Spurs 104, Hornets 103 4:08 min FA Cup: Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool 22:37 min News Summary