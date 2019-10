Russell Westbrook added 21 points (9-16 FG), 12 rebounds and 9 assists in his first career game against the Thunder. Dennis Schroder led the Thunder with 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3pt FG), 5 rebounds and 7 assists, while Chris Paul totaled 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3pt FG), 5 rebounds and 4 assists in his return to Houston. With the win, the Rockets improve to 2-1, while the Thunder fall to 1-3 on the season.