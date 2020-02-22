GAME RECAP: Raptors 118, Suns 101 February 22, 2020 09:47 1:15 min Pascal Siakam scores 37 points and 12 rebounds Friday night as Toronto beat Phoenix, 118-101 Toronto Raptors Phoenix Suns -Latest Videos 2:17 min Top 10 Plays of the Night - Split 0:13 min Play of the Day: LeBron James 0:12 min Assist of the Night: Marcus Smart 0:13 min Dunk of the Night: Bradley Beal 2:19 min GAME RECAP: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 105 1:55 min GAME RECAP: Pelicans 128, Trail Blazers 115 1:15 min GAME RECAP: Raptors 118, Suns 101 1:10 min GAME RECAP: Spurs 113, Jazz 104 1:21 min GAME RECAP: Thunder 113, Nuggets 101 1:12 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 127, Timberwolves 117