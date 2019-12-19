Game Recap: Raptors 112, Pistons 99 December 19, 2019 10:44 1:40 min Kyle Lowry scores 20 points, 10 assists, and grabs 10 rebounds as the Raptors beat the Pistons 112-99. NBA -Latest Videos 0:38 min Flick focused on Bayern squad, not on Sane rumours 0:49 min Zidane happy with Real's performance 0:50 min Klopp: Keita can bring goals to Liverpool midfield 1:22 min Game Recap: Trail Blazers 122, Warriors 112 2:02 min Game Recap: Celtics 109, Mavericks 103 1:26 min Game Recap: Thunder 126, Grizzlies 122 2:11 min Game Recap: Heat 108, Sixers 104 1:49 min Game Recap: Nuggets 113, Magic 104 1:23 min Game Recap: Cavaliers 100, Hornets 98 1:44 min Game Recap: Bulls 110, Wizards 109