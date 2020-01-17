Game Recap: Pelicans 138, Jazz 132 January 17, 2020 09:07 2:53 min Brandon Ingram scores a career-high 49 points to go long with 8 rebounds and 6 assists as New Orleans gets the overtime win over Utah. NBA -Latest Videos 3:12 min Game Recap: Nuggets 134, Warriors 131 1:23 min Game Recap: Clippers 122, Magic 95 2:53 min Game Recap: Pelicans 138, Jazz 132 1:54 min Game Recap: Bucks 128, Celtics 123 1:47 min Game Recap: Suns 121, Knicks 98 26:03 min News Summary 0:15 min Liverpool Vs Man United – Team News & Stream Info 2:09 min Barca Vs Granada – Preview & Predicted Teams 0:01 min Real Madrid Vs Sevilla – Preview 0:59 min Watford Vs Tottenham – Preview