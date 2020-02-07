GAME RECAP: Pelicans 125, Bulls 119 By beIN SPORTS February 7, 2020 08:04 1:42 min Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans with 21 points as New Orleans defeats Chicago, 125-119. NBA -Latest Videos 0:56 min Inter Milan Vs AC Milan – Preview 1:19 min GAME RECAP: Nets 129, Warriors 88 1:34 min GAME RECAP: Nuggets 98, Jazz 95 1:18 min GAME RECAP: Grizzlies 121, Mavericks 107 1:15 min GAME RECAP: Hawks 127, Timberwolves 120 1:46 min GAME RECAP: Raptors 119, Pacers 118 1:20 min GAME RECAP: Thunder 109, Cavaliers 103 1:20 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 116, Magic 100 1:09 min GAME RECAP: Pistons 116, Phoenix 108 1:42 min GAME RECAP: Clippers 128, Heat 111