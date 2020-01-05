GAME RECAP: Pelicans 117, Kings 115 January 5, 2020 08:20 1:43 min Lonzo Ball scores 24 points, 10 assists, and grabs 6 rebounds as the Pelicans beat the Kings 117-115. Sacramento Kings NBA New Orleans Pelicans -Latest Videos 0:33 min Valverde believes de Jong didn't see Calleri 2:05 min Nightly Notable | Trae Young: Jan. 4 1:45 min GAME RECAP: Pistons 111, Warriors 104 1:43 min GAME RECAP: Pelicans 117, Kings 115 2:22 min GAME RECAP: Hornets 123, Mavericks 120 1:41 min GAME RECAP: Bucks 127, Spurs 118 1:49 min GAME RECAP: Wizards 128, Nuggets 114 2:08 min GAME RECAP: Hawks 116, Pacers 111 1:52 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 111, Bulls 104 1:45 min GAME RECAP: Jazz 109, Magic 96