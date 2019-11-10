Game Recap: Pelicans 115, Hornets 110 November 10, 2019 09:16 2:09 min Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 25 points and 9 rebounds as the Pelicans beat the Hornets, 115-110. NBA -Latest Videos 0:26 min Dortmund were 'mentally frozen' against Bayern 0:36 min Flick unaware of Rummenigge comments ! 1:50 min Game Recap: Celtics 135, Spurs 115 2:09 min Game Recap: Pelicans 115, Hornets 110 1:21 min Game Recap: Mavericks 138, Grizzlies 122 1:37 min Game Recap: Rockets 117, Bulls 94 1:09 min Game Recap: Thunder 114, Warriors 108 3:26 min Napoli 0 Genoa 0 4:18 min Report: Barcelona 4-1 Celta Vigo 0:30 min Liverpool Vs Manchester City - Preview