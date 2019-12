The Pacers defeated the Raptors, 120-115, in overtime. Myles Turner recorded 24 points, 7 rebounds and a career-high 5 3pt FGM for the Pacers, while Aaron Holiday added 19 points (16 in the second half and OT) and 10 assists in the victory. Kyle Lowry tallied 30 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists for the Raptors in the losing effort. The Pacers improve to 21-10 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 21-9.