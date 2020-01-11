GAME RECAP: Pacers 116, Bulls 105 January 11, 2020 10:12 1:42 min Zach Levine scores 43 points and 6 rebounds for Chicago but that was not enough to stop Myles Turner who put up 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against Indiana, 116-105 NBA -Latest Videos 0:59 min The Bundesliga Returns with beIN 0:57 min Tottenham Vs Liverpool – Preview 0:26 min Ceballos can fit our style - Arteta 0:33 min I am not a special person - Klopp 1:33 min Sane's future depends on him - Guardiola 1:00 min Lampard grilled by young Chelsea fan 1:11 min Bad news? Kane. Good news? Lloris and Davies 3:52 min Corentin Moutet vs Fernando Verdasco 0:56 min I will talk to Young, we don't have many players 0:31 min Djokovic praises ATP as Serbia reach semi-final