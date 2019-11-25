GAME RECAP: Nuggets 116, Suns 104 By beIN SPORTS November 25, 2019 06:19 1:49 min Paul Millsap dominates for 23 points and grabs 5 rebounds as the Nuggets beat the Suns, 116-104. NBA -Latest Videos 3:42 min Real Valladolid 0 Sevilla 1 1:33 min Nadal inspires Spain to sixth Davis Cup triumph 4:23 min Report: Sheff Utd 3-3 Man Utd 3:46 min Bordeaux edge 10-man Monaco to go third in Ligue 1 3:45 min Caicedo winner keeps Lazio third, Roma win 4:45 min Urawa 0 Al Hilal 2 (0-3 Agg) - Match Report 0:32 min Jesus lays down gauntlet to Liverpool 1:55 min Nightly Notable | Zach LaVine: Nov. 23 1:35 min Bucks 104, Pistons 90 2:19 min Lakers 109, Grizzlies 108