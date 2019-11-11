GAME RECAP: Nuggets 100, Timberwolves 98 By beIN SPORTS November 11, 2019 08:39 2:12 min Nikola Jokic scores 20 points and buries the game-winner to lead Denver in an overtime win over Minnesota. NBA -Latest Videos 3:11 min Ligue 1 - Marseille 2 Lyon 1 - Match Report 3:08 min Real Betis 1 Sevilla 2 - Match Report 4:26 min Juventus 1 AC Milan 0 - Match Report 0:58 min Wenger – I was never a Candidate for Bayern 4:36 min Parma 2 Roma 0 - Matchg Report 1:36 min I am not a magician - Guardiola 4:34 min Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City - Match Report 3:52 min Atletico Madrid 3 Espanyol 1 4:15 min Wolfsburg 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2 - Match Report 3:52 min Report: Atletico 3-1 Espanyol