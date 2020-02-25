GAME RECAP: Mavericks 139, Timberwolves 123 February 25, 2020 09:04 0:59 min Luka Doncic posts 20 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists as Dallas takes the home win versus Minnesota, 139-123. -Latest Videos 1:00 min Report: Liverpool 3-2 West Ham 23:48 min News Summary 3:52 min La Liga : Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 25 3:38 min Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 26 3:30 min Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 25 2:16 min Top 10 Plays of the Night - Split 0:28 min Play of the Day: LeBron James 1:13 min GAME RECAP: Trail Blazers 107, Pistons 104 1:40 min GAME RECAP: Pelicans 115, Warriors 101 1:21 min GAME RECAP: Bulls 126, Wizards 117