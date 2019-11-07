Game Recap: Mavericks 107, Magic 106 November 7, 2019 08:38 1:53 min Luka Doncic led the way for Dallas with 28 points as the Mavericks beat the Magic, 107-106. NBA -Latest Videos 4:47 min Wenger - I Won't Rule out Bayern Job 3:50 min Report: Red Star 0-4 Tottenham 6:25 min Report: Dinamo 3-3 Shakhtar 4:19 min Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray - Match Report 4:58 min Report: Leverkusen 2-1 Atletico 3:16 min Report: Atalanta 1-1 Man City 3:26 min Report: PSG 1-0 Club Brugge 3:49 min Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Juventus 5:17 min Report: Bayern 2-0 Olympiacos 3:38 min Report: Vitoria SC 1-1 Arsenal