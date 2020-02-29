Game Recap: Magic 136, Timberwolves 125 February 29, 2020 11:13 1:00 min Terrence Ross scores 33 points Friday night as Orlando beat Minnesota. 136-125. NBA -Latest Videos 1:00 min Game Recap: Magic 136, Timberwolves 125 1:16 min Game Recap: Hawks 132, Nets 114 1:24 min Game Recap: Hornets 99, Raptors 96 1:25 min Game Recap: Kings 104, Grizzlies 101 1:34 min Game Recap: Bucks 133, Thunder 86 1:14 min Game Recap: Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 104 1:45 min Game Recap: Heat 126, Mavericks 118 1:05 min Game Recap: Pistons 113, Suns 111 1:16 min Game Recap: Jazz 129, Wizards 119 1:00 min Game Recap: Magic 136, Timberwolves 125