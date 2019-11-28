GAME RECAP: Magic 116, Cavaliers 104 By beIN SPORTS November 28, 2019 09:01 1:17 min Evan Fournier dominates for 30 points and grabs 4 rebounds as the Magic beat the Cavaliers, 116-104. NBA -Latest Videos 4:35 min Report: Genk 1-4 Salzburg 3:20 min Report: Lille 0-2 Ajax 3:51 min Report: RB Leipzig 2-2 Benfica 2:38 min Report: Liverpool 1-1 Napoli 4:23 min Report: Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter 4:14 min Barcelona 3-1 Borussia Dortmund 3:55 min Saudi Arabia 1 Kuwait 3 3:46 min Report: Zenit 2-0 Lyon 4:28 min Report: Valencia 2-2 Chelsea 2:54 min Oman 0 Bahrain 0