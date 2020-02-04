GAME RECAP: Magic 112, Hornets 100 By beIN SPORTS February 4, 2020 08:30 1:23 min Nikola Vucevic scores 22 points as the Magic get the win over the Hornets, 112-100. NBA -Latest Videos 3:55 min Ligue 1: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 22 3:54 min La Liga : Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 22 3:45 min Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 20 3:14 min Premier league:Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 25 23:56 min News Summary 0:51 min Liverpool Vs Shrewsbury – Preview 6:30 min Chiefs Clinch Second Super Bowl Title 2:28 min Super Bowl LIV - Half Time Show 7:05 min NFL 100 - The Reveal 1:44 min GAME RECAP: Raptors 129, Bulls 102