GAME RECAP: Magic 100, Warriors 96 December 2, 2019 09:25 1:59 min Evan Fournier scores 32 points and 3 rebounds as the Magic beat the Warriors 100-96. NBA -Latest Videos 4:18 min Atletico Madrid 0-1 Barcelona 3:57 min Verona 1 Roma 3 0:39 min Ljungberg takes encouragement from Arsenal draw 1:11 min Messi favourite for sixth Ballon d'Or 4:11 min Report: Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa 3:22 min Report: Parma 0-1 Milan 3:46 min Report: Inter 2-1 SPAL 4:26 min Report: Norwich City 2-2 Arsenal 3:35 min Sevilla 1 Leganes 0 4:58 min Report: Juventus 2-2 Sassuolo