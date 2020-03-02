GAME RECAP: Lakers 122, Pelicans 114 March 2, 2020 06:00 2:05 min LeBron James notches a triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists as Los Angeles takes down New Orleans. Zion Williamson scores a career-high 35 points. NBA Los Angeles Lakers New Orleans Pelicans -Latest Videos 2:08 min Nightly Notable: Giannis Antetokounmpo - Mar. 1 1:13 min The Fast Break - Best from Mar. 1 2:35 min Top 10 - Mar. 1 1:13 min GAME RECAP: Wizards 124, Warriors 110 2:05 min GAME RECAP: Lakers 122, Pelicans 114 1:49 min GAME RECAP: Nuggets 133, Raptors 118 1:14 min GAME RECAP: Kings 106, Pistons 100 1:16 min GAME RECAP: Mavericks 111, Timberwolves 91 1:51 min GAME RECAP: Clippers 136, 76ers 130 1:49 min Viniscus Revels in El Clasico Glory