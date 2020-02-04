GAME RECAP: Knicks 139, Cavaliers 134 By beIN SPORTS February 4, 2020 08:46 1:43 min Marcus Morris Sr. scores 26 points with 2 rebounds and an assist to lead New York to the overtime win over Cleveland, 139-134. NBA -Latest Videos 4:09 min Tottenham Vs Southampton – Preview 2:26 min The Fast Break - Best from Feb. 3 1:43 min GAME RECAP: Knicks 139, Cavaliers 134 2:11 min GAME RECAP: Clippers 108, Spurs 105 1:11 min GAME RECAP: Nets 119, Suns 97 1:51 min GAME RECAP: Celtics 123, Hawks 115 1:43 min GAME RECAP: Mavericks 112, Pacers 103 1:10 min GAME RECAP: Grizzlies 96, Pistons 82 1:23 min GAME RECAP: Magic 112, Hornets 100 1:59 min GAME RECAP: Heat 137, 76ers 106