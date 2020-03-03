GAME RECAP: Knicks 125, Rockets 123 By beIN SPORTS March 3, 2020 06:52 1:48 min The rookie RJ Barrett leads New York to the nail-biting win over Houston with 27 points and 5 rebounds, 125-123. NBA -Latest Videos 2:01 min GAME RECAP: Heat 105, Bucks 89 1:43 min GAME RECAP: Pacers 116, Spurs 111 1:31 min GAME RECAP: Bulls 109, Mavericks 107 1:48 min GAME RECAP: Knicks 125, Rockets 123 1:16 min GAME RECAP: Grizzlies 127, Hawks 88 1:16 min GAME RECAP: Jazz 126, Cavaliers 113 1:11 min GAME RECAP: Trail Blazers 130, Magic 107 3:26 min Serie A: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 26 2:52 min Report: Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal 2:35 min Bundesliga: Top 5 Goals - Gameweek 24