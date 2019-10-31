GAME RECAP: Jazz 110, Clippers 96 October 31, 2019 08:39 1:13 min Mike Conley scores 29 points and records 5 assist as the Jazz beat the Clippers 110-96. NBA -Latest Videos 3:53 min Udinese 0 Roma 4 4:33 min Napoli 2 Atalanta 2 3:47 min Athletic Club 3 Espanyol 0 4:05 min Report: Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes 4:58 min Report: Juventus 2-1 Genoa 6:23 min Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (5-4 on pens) 2:07 min Verratti signs new PSG contract 0:41 min Lionel Messi scored 50th free-kick 1:14 min Fantasy Hot or Not - Salah's away blues 2:14 min GAME RECAP: Heat 112, Hawks 97